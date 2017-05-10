Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Presents Proposals for Gun Control
Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam was joined by members of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence at his campaign office in Richmond Wednesday, May 10. Northam and gun-control advocates spoke about policy proposals, like mandating universal background checks and reinstituting the one handgun a month limit. He also shared his support for smart gun technology, such as guns that will only fire with a specific person's fingerprints.
