Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Pr...

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Presents Proposals for Gun Control

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam was joined by members of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence at his campaign office in Richmond Wednesday, May 10. Northam and gun-control advocates spoke about policy proposals, like mandating universal background checks and reinstituting the one handgun a month limit. He also shared his support for smart gun technology, such as guns that will only fire with a specific person's fingerprints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 8 John Galt 4
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... May 7 gvpt 1
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 5 payme 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 4 payme 71
News UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b... May 1 okimar 1
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Apr 30 payme 54
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... Apr 25 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,213 • Total comments across all topics: 280,925,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC