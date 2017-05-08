Democratic double standard on guns hurts the poor
But there's no hesitation to impose fees, expensive training requirements, ID requirements, and onerous background checks on prospective gun owners. The current fee of $140 is one of the highest in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|20 hr
|John Galt
|4
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|Sun
|gvpt
|1
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 5
|payme
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 4
|payme
|71
|UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b...
|May 1
|okimar
|1
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 30
|payme
|54
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 25
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC