Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
There are 2 comments on the The Hill story from 13 hrs ago, titled Dem senator won't back concealed carry push.
"With the tragic rate of gun violence today, I simply cannot support efforts to further weaken our nation's gun laws," he said in a statement Wednesday, according to Politico. "That includes renewed efforts this Congress to relax the standards for issuing concealed carry permits or to establish a national system that would further erode state-level concealed carry standards."
#1 8 hrs ago
No surprise considering the source!
#2 3 hrs ago
This is why more and more dems are becoming unemployed at election time.
