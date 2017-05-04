Dem senator won't back concealed carr...

Dem senator won't back concealed carry push

There are 2 comments on the The Hill story from 13 hrs ago, titled Dem senator won't back concealed carry push. In it, The Hill reports that:

"With the tragic rate of gun violence today, I simply cannot support efforts to further weaken our nation's gun laws," he said in a statement Wednesday, according to Politico. "That includes renewed efforts this Congress to relax the standards for issuing concealed carry permits or to establish a national system that would further erode state-level concealed carry standards."

Brooklyn Joe

Webster, SD

#1 8 hrs ago
No surprise considering the source!
payme

Corinth, MS

#2 3 hrs ago
This is why more and more dems are becoming unemployed at election time.

Chicago, IL

