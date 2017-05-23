Cuyahoga County Council considers ban...

Cuyahoga County Council considers banning guns from child care centers

17 hrs ago

Legislation prohibiting guns in any agency that has a contract with Cuyahoga County to provide preschool, daycare and after-school services to children will be introduced Tuesday in County Council. A state law, that went into effect on March 21, allows licensed Ohioans to carry concealed guns to more places.

Chicago, IL

