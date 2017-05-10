Concealed guns in Louisiana still req...

Concealed guns in Louisiana still require a permit, lawmakers decide

Lawmakers have once again struck down a proposal to let Louisiana residents carry a concealed gun without a permit. The House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice voted 8-5 Wednesday against Rep. Barry Ivey's "constitutional carry" measure.

