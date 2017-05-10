CMMG's "Thumper"

11 hrs ago Read more: Guns Magazine

Packing the equivalent of a .45-70 round in a mid-sized AR platform is routine at CMMG, which, this year, offers three refined models of their hog-slaying "Anvil" in .458 SOCOM caliber. It's truly the mouse gun that roars, made possible by some creative engineering and the successful commercialization of the wildcat .458 SOCOM cartridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.

Chicago, IL

