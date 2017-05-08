Cedarville to allow guns on campus -
The board of trustees May 5 approved a policy that allows employees who choose to complete an application process to exercise their rights to carry under Ohio law and the Second Amendment of the Constitution. The policy specifically "authorizes the president to grant permission to faculty, staff, and trustees with concealed carry licenses to carry a concealed handgun on campus under approved terms and/or conditions consistent with state law."
