Cedarville to allow guns on campus -

Cedarville to allow guns on campus -

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The board of trustees May 5 approved a policy that allows employees who choose to complete an application process to exercise their rights to carry under Ohio law and the Second Amendment of the Constitution. The policy specifically "authorizes the president to grant permission to faculty, staff, and trustees with concealed carry licenses to carry a concealed handgun on campus under approved terms and/or conditions consistent with state law."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push Mon John Galt 4
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... May 7 gvpt 1
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 5 payme 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 4 payme 71
News UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b... May 1 okimar 1
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Apr 30 payme 54
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... Apr 25 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC