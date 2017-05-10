CD Defense AK-9
New to the product line of CD Defense weapons is the AK-9 pistol in 9mm. Its features include a 10-round Beretta 92 magazine, fixed blade front and rear sights, 6.3-inch barrel and standard AK trigger block.
