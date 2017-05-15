Capital Facts: The old shooting ranges inside two Ottawa schools
In celebration of Canada's 150th birthday, the Citizen is rolling out one fact each day for 150 days until July 1, highlighting the odd, the fascinating and the important bits of Ottawa history you might not know about. During the Second World War, shooting ranges occupied parts of the Lisgar Collegiate Institute and Glebe Collegiate Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|Mon
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Sun
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|Sun
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|May 11
|payme
|419
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|May 7
|gvpt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC