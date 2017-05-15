Capital Facts: The old shooting range...

Capital Facts: The old shooting ranges inside two Ottawa schools

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

In celebration of Canada's 150th birthday, the Citizen is rolling out one fact each day for 150 days until July 1, highlighting the odd, the fascinating and the important bits of Ottawa history you might not know about. During the Second World War, shooting ranges occupied parts of the Lisgar Collegiate Institute and Glebe Collegiate Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Mon swedenforever 10
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push Mon Ridgeway Boy 5
News "Open carry" bill shot down Sun lifeisshort 72
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... Sun Say What 4
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... Sun jimwildrickjr 2
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban May 11 payme 419
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... May 7 gvpt 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC