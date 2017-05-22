California Lawmakers Aim to Strengthe...

California Lawmakers Aim to Strengthen Gun Ban in Schools

The Legislature initially let superintendents give people permission to carry guns on campus to ensure domestic violence survivors could protect themselves, Assemblyman Kevin McCarty said. But the Sacramento Democrat says the provision has been "exploited" by school districts to allow cafeteria aides, teachers and yard duty assistants to carry firearms in schools.

