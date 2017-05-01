California handgun sales spiked after...

California handgun sales spiked after two mass shootings

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stanford

In the six weeks after the Newtown and San Bernardino mass shootings, handguns sales jumped in California, yet there is little research on why - or on the implications for public health, according to a Stanford researcher. After the 2012 mass shooting of children and teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, a leader of the National Rifle Association proclaimed, "The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 11 hr Bridge Four 69
News UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b... 17 hr okimar 1
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Sun payme 54
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... Apr 25 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06) Apr 25 Westerner 28
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Apr 22 American Patriot 417
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Apr 22 Get Out 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC