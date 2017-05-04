Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Crazed Bar Patron Armed To The Teeth
This is something CNN and the rest of the liberal kooks don't want you to know, because it screws with their gun control agenda. Yet, the truth of the matter is a hidden carry holder is being publicized as a hero by Arlington police for stopping a mass murder by taking the gunman head on at a sports bar Wednesday evening.
#1 15 hrs ago
This happen much more often than reported.
Guns are used for self defense on average 1,500,000 times per year.
(Except in areas where citizens are banned self defense.)(Those places have a higher "criminal success rate".)
