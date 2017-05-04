Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massa...

Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Crazed Bar Patron Armed To The Teeth

There are 1 comment on the Right Wing News story from 23 hrs ago, titled Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Crazed Bar Patron Armed To The Teeth. In it, Right Wing News reports that:

This is something CNN and the rest of the liberal kooks don't want you to know, because it screws with their gun control agenda. Yet, the truth of the matter is a hidden carry holder is being publicized as a hero by Arlington police for stopping a mass murder by taking the gunman head on at a sports bar Wednesday evening.

payme

Corinth, MS

#1 15 hrs ago
This happen much more often than reported.

Guns are used for self defense on average 1,500,000 times per year.

(Except in areas where citizens are banned self defense.)(Those places have a higher "criminal success rate".)

