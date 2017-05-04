There are on the Right Wing News story from 23 hrs ago, titled Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Crazed Bar Patron Armed To The Teeth. In it, Right Wing News reports that:

This is something CNN and the rest of the liberal kooks don't want you to know, because it screws with their gun control agenda. Yet, the truth of the matter is a hidden carry holder is being publicized as a hero by Arlington police for stopping a mass murder by taking the gunman head on at a sports bar Wednesday evening.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.