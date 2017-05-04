Bloomberg Reemerges to Shower Cash on...

Bloomberg Reemerges to Shower Cash on Antigun Causes

Three years later, America's embrace of Second Amendment rights is as strong as ever, and pro-gun sentiments dominate both chambers of Congress, the White House, and the bulk of state legislatures and governor's mansions. A Politico article published [recently], however, reports the former New York City mayor is poised to throw bad money after good with another $25 million infusion of cash to help elect anti-gun politicians in the 2018 election cycle and fight passage of a federal concealed carry reciprocity bill.

Chicago, IL

