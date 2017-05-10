Benelli Super Black Eagle 3
We were just three hours west of Anchorage in the heart of the Aleutian archipelago, but it remains one of the harshest places in Alaska. Sunny and calm, the skies were blue, and my fellow hunters were jovial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns and Ammo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|33 min
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|3 hr
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|22 hr
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|Sun
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|May 11
|payme
|419
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|May 7
|gvpt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC