Benelli Sbe II 25th Ann. Le
It's now hard to remember what waterfowl hunting was like before Benelli. Long before the Robertson family grew beards, we were hunting from boats and blinds using pump-action 12 gauges, doubles or single-shot scatterguns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns and Ammo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|5 hr
|MichaelJ
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Thu
|payme
|419
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 8
|John Galt
|4
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|May 7
|gvpt
|1
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 5
|payme
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 4
|payme
|71
|UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b...
|May 1
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC