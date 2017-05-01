All the signs are for a great duck hu...

All the signs are for a great duck hunting season

The duck shooting season opens on Saturday, and Fish & Game is expecting better than average bags, assuming the weather plays ball. Northland Fish and Game Council manager Rudi Hoetjes said increased flights of game birds had been apparent around the region lately, especially on large water bodies including the lakes and harbours of the Far North.

