All the signs are for a great duck hunting season
The duck shooting season opens on Saturday, and Fish & Game is expecting better than average bags, assuming the weather plays ball. Northland Fish and Game Council manager Rudi Hoetjes said increased flights of game birds had been apparent around the region lately, especially on large water bodies including the lakes and harbours of the Far North.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|15 hr
|Bridge Four
|69
|UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b...
|22 hr
|okimar
|1
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Sun
|payme
|54
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 25
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Apr 25
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
