Aldermen to relax shooting range rules

Chicago aldermen are expected to put aside their fears of appearing to be soft on crime by reluctantly agreeing to relax the city's rigid rules on where shooting ranges can be located and who can use them. Although a federal judge has ordered the rewrite, the City Council put off the politically volatile vote last month for fear of a backlash in a city struggling to control unrelenting gang violence that has caused homicides and shootings to soar.

