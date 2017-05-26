Abbott's quip about shooting reporter is panned
Signing a bill to lower the cost of handgun permits, the governor displayed his target showing five rounds in the bull's eye and he'd keep it handy Abbott's quip about shooting reporter is panned Signing a bill to lower the cost of handgun permits, the governor displayed his target showing five rounds in the bull's eye and he'd keep it handy Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://callertim.es/2r5Zc1E Signing a bill to lower the cost of handgun permits, the governor displayed his target showing five rounds in the bull's eye and he'd keep it handy 'in case I see any reporters.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Thu
|berettabone
|71
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|Wed
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 15
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 14
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC