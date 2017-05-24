4 Weird Things People Ask Women Who Carry Guns

If you're a woman who chooses to carry concealed , chances are quite good that sooner or later someone will question you about your decision. Most of the time, anyone with whom you're close enough to have shared that information will be respectful towards you, but let's face it: There's a lot of misinformation out there about guns , gun owners , the laws about armed self-defense and carrying concealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.