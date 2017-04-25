Wyoming lawmaker, college students disagree on encounter
The University of Wyoming is reviewing an encounter between students and a state senator over an academic project on guns that the students presented at a recent public forum. Two students say Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard threatened to use his political influence to fire a professor and end funding for an academic program because he disagreed with their project.
