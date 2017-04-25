Wyoming lawmaker, college students di...

Wyoming lawmaker, college students disagree on encounter

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Jackson Hole News And Guide

The University of Wyoming is reviewing an encounter between students and a state senator over an academic project on guns that the students presented at a recent public forum. Two students say Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard threatened to use his political influence to fire a professor and end funding for an academic program because he disagreed with their project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C... 9 hr payme 6
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... 11 hr Leslie Fish 3
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) 19 hr Fish o watha 69
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... 22 hr catfish252 1
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Tue Say What 415
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Mon javawhey 41
News Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts Apr 17 okimar 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC