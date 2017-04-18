WWI Legends: Lt. Frank Luke Jr.
Lt. Frank Luke Jr. was the first airman to receive the Medal of Honor. He was an American fighter ace, ranking second only to Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns and Ammo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|19 hr
|payme
|8
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Wed
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Wed
|Fish o watha
|69
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Wed
|catfish252
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 18
|Say What
|415
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 17
|javawhey
|41
|Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts
|Apr 17
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC