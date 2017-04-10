We're 15

We're 15

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Our first day blogging was Wednesday, April 10, 2002. Here are a few posts from the first week: [Sasha:] PINKOS AND PISTOLS: The article about my gun club has indeed appeared in The Economist .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 20 min Get Out 350
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 28 min Get Out 474
News "Open carry" bill shot down 5 hr Marauder 3
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment Sat popcorn ready 2
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Sat payme 7
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Sat USS LIBERTY 4
My New Pistol Apr 6 Say Whats Boyfriend 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC