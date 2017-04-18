Weaver Optics
The Weaver Premium Modern Sporting Rifle Optics Mount is designed specifically for MSR rifles. It's made of sturdy and lightweight and 7075-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum and finished in anodized Type III hardcoat black matte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Thu
|payme
|8
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Wed
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 19
|catfish252
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 18
|Say What
|415
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 17
|javawhey
|41
|Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts
|Apr 17
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC