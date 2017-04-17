Virginia Tech shooting anniversary: Guns, schools, children and the laws we need
Ten years ago on April 16, 2007, Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho shot 32 of his fellow students and instructors before killing himself. It was the deadliest school shooting and one of the deadliest gun massacres in U.S. history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|2 hr
|javawhey
|41
|Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts
|10 hr
|okimar
|1
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|payme
|9
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|11 hr
|Marauder
|411
|My New Pistol
|14 hr
|Shelly Bl
|6
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|19 hr
|payme
|41
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 15
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC