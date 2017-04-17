Virginia Tech shooting anniversary: G...

Virginia Tech shooting anniversary: Guns, schools, children and the laws we need

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Hill

Ten years ago on April 16, 2007, Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho shot 32 of his fellow students and instructors before killing himself. It was the deadliest school shooting and one of the deadliest gun massacres in U.S. history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 2 hr javawhey 41
News Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts 10 hr okimar 1
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) 11 hr payme 9
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 11 hr Marauder 411
My New Pistol 14 hr Shelly Bl 6
News "Open carry" bill shot down 19 hr payme 41
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Apr 15 jimwildrickjr 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC