Viking Solutions Gong Target
The Viking Solutions gong target with steel-beam stand is quick to set up and disassemble in the field. Also offered is a model that allows shooters to use a 2 4 for a center beam, which means that we can increase the width of the frame and attach additional steel plates or hang paper targets.
