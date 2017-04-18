Viking Solutions Gong Target

Viking Solutions Gong Target

16 hrs ago

The Viking Solutions gong target with steel-beam stand is quick to set up and disassemble in the field. Also offered is a model that allows shooters to use a 2 4 for a center beam, which means that we can increase the width of the frame and attach additional steel plates or hang paper targets.

