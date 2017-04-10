U.S. Optics

Guns Magazine

U.S. Optics introduces the updated MR-10 BRAVO MIL, LR-17 BRAVO MIL and ER-25 BRAVO MIL riflescopes. Magnifications for the three models are as follows: 1.8-10x , 3.2-17x and 25x .

