U.S. Optics
U.S. Optics introduces the updated MR-10 BRAVO MIL, LR-17 BRAVO MIL and ER-25 BRAVO MIL riflescopes. Magnifications for the three models are as follows: 1.8-10x , 3.2-17x and 25x .
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|1 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|23
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|3 hr
|Get Out
|404
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|4 hr
|Haruko57
|19
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|7 hr
|payme
|1
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|18 hr
|justice
|2
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|20 hr
|PudbertSavannah
|10
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|Tue
|Say What
|483
