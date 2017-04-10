Two dead, two hurt in murder-suicide at US school
Two adults were shot dead and two students were critically wounded on Monday in an elementary school classroom in the California city of San Bernardino in what police said was a murder-suicide. Emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|25 min
|Haruko57
|9
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|2 hr
|MichaelJ
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|2 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|357
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|10 hr
|Marauder
|5
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|10 hr
|Marauder
|476
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|Sat
|popcorn ready
|2
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC