Two dead, two hurt in murder-suicide at US school

Two adults were shot dead and two students were critically wounded on Monday in an elementary school classroom in the California city of San Bernardino in what police said was a murder-suicide. Emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California.

