Trump on Afghanistan Bombing: Very Successful Mission

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad signed a bill into law Thursday that drastically increases rights for gun owners in the state, including an expansion of the controversial "stand your ground" provision. The move may set into motion a push for looser gun laws across the nation.

