Trump marks 100th day in office with Pennsylvania campaign rally

President Donald Trump will use his 100th day in office to make a return to the campaign trail, holding an evening rally in the Pennsylvania state capital of Harrisburg, taking his message of change back to the familiar crowds of the 2016 race for the White House. While Mr. Trump has been happy to highlight his accomplishments of his first 100 days he has also mixed that 100 day review with jabs at the news media, saying the measurement for a new President is a "false standard."

