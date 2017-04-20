Trump isn't interested in real solutions to crime: His firing...
Pro-gun politics has already shut down much research into the causes of gun violence -Trump just made it worse On Monday, I published a piece reporting on a fledging movement in the world of trauma surgery to revive '90s-era research efforts looking into the root causes of gun violence, from systematic racism to overly lax gun laws. Even though the topic is highly politicized, there was reason for doctors to believe that a series of mass shootings, a sense of renewed debate over firearm laws and the Black Lives Matter movement had helped create a social environment ripe for an increase of medical research attention to the causes of gun violence and possible methods of preventing it.
