Trump isn't interested in real soluti...

Trump isn't interested in real solutions to crime: His firing...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Salon

Pro-gun politics has already shut down much research into the causes of gun violence -Trump just made it worse On Monday, I published a piece reporting on a fledging movement in the world of trauma surgery to revive '90s-era research efforts looking into the root causes of gun violence, from systematic racism to overly lax gun laws. Even though the topic is highly politicized, there was reason for doctors to believe that a series of mass shootings, a sense of renewed debate over firearm laws and the Black Lives Matter movement had helped create a social environment ripe for an increase of medical research attention to the causes of gun violence and possible methods of preventing it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... 2 hr Frank Lee Annoid 4
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Apr 22 American Patriot 417
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Apr 22 Get Out 3
News $25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C... Apr 20 payme 8
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Apr 19 Leslie Fish 3
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Apr 19 Fish o watha 69
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Apr 17 javawhey 41
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC