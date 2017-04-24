Trump hints at Elizabeth Warren as possible 2020 opponent
President Trump today said he envisions Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a possible opponent in the 2020 presidential race. During an address at the National Rifle Association leadership conference today, Trump took a dig at the Massachusetts Democrat, whom he regularly calls "Pocahontas" in what many see as an offensive reference to her previous claims that she has Native-American ancestry.
