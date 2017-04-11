Training waiver does gun owners and s...

Training waiver does gun owners and society no service

10 hrs ago

Yippee ki yay and yeehaw! We won't need no stinking permits to carry guns in South Carolina! Your state representatives are votin' for unfettered totin', so get ready to load 'em up and strap 'em on, cowpokes! Well, not so fast, my huckleberry. Last week the South Carolina House passed a bill allowing firearms to be carried without permits, but the high hurdle of senate passage remains - and traditionally, it isn't going to fly.

