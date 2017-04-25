Thieves swipe 6 guns from unlocked ve...

Thieves swipe 6 guns from unlocked vehicles in Sioux Falls

Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

"We've got six guns and a whole lot of ammunition that are floating around out there now and we don't know who has it or what they could do with it," Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said. "It's kind of a scary thought to think where these guns may end up and what they could be used for.

