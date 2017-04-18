They Took The Guns Away? Isn't That Supposed To Be Impossible?
There are 2 comments on the Crooks and Liars story from 12 hrs ago, titled They Took The Guns Away? Isn't That Supposed To Be Impossible?. In it, Crooks and Liars reports that:
The socialist leader of Venezuela announced in a speech to regime loyalists his plan to arm hundreds of thousands of supporters after a years-long campaign to confiscate civilian-owned guns. "A gun for every militiaman!" Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro said to uniformed militia members outside the presidential palace, Fox News reported on Tuesday .
#1 11 hrs ago
How Democratic of them.
#2 8 hrs ago
Reading the comments from the "frustrated control freaks" that follows the article is much more entertaining. They are literally pissing all over themselves babbling about gun owners...it's hilarious!!!
