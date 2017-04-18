They Took The Guns Away? Isn't That S...

They Took The Guns Away? Isn't That Supposed To Be Impossible?

There are 2 comments on the Crooks and Liars story from 12 hrs ago, titled They Took The Guns Away? Isn't That Supposed To Be Impossible?

The socialist leader of Venezuela announced in a speech to regime loyalists his plan to arm hundreds of thousands of supporters after a years-long campaign to confiscate civilian-owned guns. "A gun for every militiaman!" Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro said to uniformed militia members outside the presidential palace, Fox News reported on Tuesday .

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
How Democratic of them.

Marauder

North Pole, AK

#2 8 hrs ago
Reading the comments from the "frustrated control freaks" that follows the article is much more entertaining. They are literally pissing all over themselves babbling about gun owners...it's hilarious!!!
Chicago, IL

