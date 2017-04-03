The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
There are 2 comments on the Slate Magazine story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment. In it, Slate Magazine reports that:
The American judiciary is currently engaged in a vigorous debate that can be summed up in one question: Can you diminish your Fourth Amendment rights by exercising your Second Amendment rights? The Fourth Amendment protects individuals against "unreasonable searches and seizures"; the Second Amendment safeguards the right "to keep and bear arms." What happens, then, if police officers search or seize a person solely because he is carrying a firearm? Is that "unreasonable" under the Fourth Amendment and therefore illegal? Last week, an Illinois appeals court answered that question in the affirmative , ruling that mere possession of a handgun does not justify a search or seizure.
#1 4 hrs ago
How stupid does one need to be to not understand that exercising one right does not amount to forfeiting another right?
Legally carrying a firearm in the US does not allow police to treat that person any different than they can legally treat any other person.
#2 2 hrs ago
In cities mostly black males carry guns. Their skin is a dead giveaway.
