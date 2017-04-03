The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth A...

The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment

There are 2 comments on the Slate Magazine story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment. In it, Slate Magazine reports that:

The American judiciary is currently engaged in a vigorous debate that can be summed up in one question: Can you diminish your Fourth Amendment rights by exercising your Second Amendment rights? The Fourth Amendment protects individuals against "unreasonable searches and seizures"; the Second Amendment safeguards the right "to keep and bear arms." What happens, then, if police officers search or seize a person solely because he is carrying a firearm? Is that "unreasonable" under the Fourth Amendment and therefore illegal? Last week, an Illinois appeals court answered that question in the affirmative , ruling that mere possession of a handgun does not justify a search or seizure.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Slate Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
justice

Shelby, MS

#1 4 hrs ago
How stupid does one need to be to not understand that exercising one right does not amount to forfeiting another right?

Legally carrying a firearm in the US does not allow police to treat that person any different than they can legally treat any other person.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
popcorn ready

Phoenix, AZ

#2 2 hrs ago
justice wrote:
How stupid does one need to be to not understand that exercising one right does not amount to forfeiting another right?

Legally carrying a firearm in the US does not allow police to treat that person any different than they can legally treat any other person.
In cities mostly black males carry guns. Their skin is a dead giveaway.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 33 min CplUSMCRetired 332
News "Open carry" bill shot down 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 3 hr payme 450
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 4 hr payme 7
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) 9 hr USS LIBERTY 4
My New Pistol Apr 6 Say Whats Boyfriend 5
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Apr 5 Defeat Elizabeth ... 12
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,707 • Total comments across all topics: 280,152,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC