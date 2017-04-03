There are on the Slate Magazine story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment. In it, Slate Magazine reports that:

The American judiciary is currently engaged in a vigorous debate that can be summed up in one question: Can you diminish your Fourth Amendment rights by exercising your Second Amendment rights? The Fourth Amendment protects individuals against "unreasonable searches and seizures"; the Second Amendment safeguards the right "to keep and bear arms." What happens, then, if police officers search or seize a person solely because he is carrying a firearm? Is that "unreasonable" under the Fourth Amendment and therefore illegal? Last week, an Illinois appeals court answered that question in the affirmative , ruling that mere possession of a handgun does not justify a search or seizure.

