The San Bernardino attack is the 12th school shooting of 2017 - and the second in a week

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside North Park School Elementary School on April 10 in San Bernardino, Calif. It's the 12th school shooting of 2017 , according to a running tally kept by Everytown for Gun Safety , a pro-gun-control group that sprang up in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.