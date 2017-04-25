Texas Students for Concealed Carry Opposes HB 234 and HB 255
The Texas chapter of Students for Concealed Carry formally opposes Texas House Bills 234 and 255, on the grounds that these bills would allow state institutions to create additional honor-system-based "gun-free" zones on public property . These bills by Rep. Rafael Anchia run counter to SCC's position that state institutions should be required to honor state-issued concealed handgun licenses.
