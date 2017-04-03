Texas Students for Concealed Carry endorses HB 631
This bill by Rep. Donna Howard would direct the Texas Department of Public Safety to design and implement a public awareness campaign focused on suicide prevention, the safe handling and storage of firearms, and prevention of firearm accidents involving children. The program would be funded by license to carry fees, matching funds, and private donations.
