Texas College With Most Restrictive Campus Carry Rules Has Second-Most Sex Offenders
AUSTIN, Texas - - Central Texas College in Killeen, Texas, now holds two dubious state rankings-the most restrictive campus carry policies adopted by any public college and the second-highest number of registered sex offenders enrolled in any college, public or private. In January, Students for Concealed Carry reported that CTC has adopted not only the University of Texas at Austin's dubious gun-free-offices policy but also UT-Austin's proposed empty-chamber policy , which the UT System regents struck down after experts warned that the policy would increase the risk of an accidental or negligent discharge on campus.
