Texas College With Most Restrictive C...

Texas College With Most Restrictive Campus Carry Rules Has Second-Most Sex Offenders

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

AUSTIN, Texas - - Central Texas College in Killeen, Texas, now holds two dubious state rankings-the most restrictive campus carry policies adopted by any public college and the second-highest number of registered sex offenders enrolled in any college, public or private. In January, Students for Concealed Carry reported that CTC has adopted not only the University of Texas at Austin's dubious gun-free-offices policy but also UT-Austin's proposed empty-chamber policy , which the UT System regents struck down after experts warned that the policy would increase the risk of an accidental or negligent discharge on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 8 min Holy Silicon Wafer 334
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 17 min Holy Silicon Wafer 451
News "Open carry" bill shot down 4 hr America Gentleman... 1
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment 5 hr popcorn ready 2
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 7 hr payme 7
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) 12 hr USS LIBERTY 4
My New Pistol Apr 6 Say Whats Boyfriend 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC