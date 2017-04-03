SWAT team raids Oceano home involved ...

SWAT team raids Oceano home involved in drug and gun sales

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cal Coast News

A SWAT raid of a home near a Nipomo elementary school Friday morning produced guns and drugs, both of which were for sale, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department. Following the "high risk search," deputies arrested two Nipomo residents on a host of charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 1 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 335
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr Get Out 455
News "Open carry" bill shot down 14 hr America Gentleman... 1
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment 15 hr popcorn ready 2
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 17 hr payme 7
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) 22 hr USS LIBERTY 4
My New Pistol Apr 6 Say Whats Boyfriend 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC