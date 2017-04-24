Stun guns are legal again in New Orleans after ban is repealed
In a win for Second Amendment advocates, New Orleans has ended a ban on sales and ownership of stun guns. The reversal came earlier this month in the face of legal challenges from a New Orleans resident, who briefly was the only person in the city allowed to own a stun gun.
