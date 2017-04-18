Students for Concealed Carry Responds to Faux ad for Student Body Armor
He did mutter something about "Midwest gun shows" and a "veritable goldmine," but he was talking too fast for the quote to be transcribed. A substantive quote was finally elicited from SCC Texas Legislative Director Allison Peregory, who-after a few choice words about her easily distracted male colleagues-said, "As a sequel to the dildo protest, Student Body Armor works; though, the concept might have been more impactful nine months ago, before the state of Texas cruised through its first two semesters of campus carry, without anybody being shot or threatened or attempting suicide as a result."
