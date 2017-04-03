South Carolina House passes bill granting carry of handguns without a permit
The South Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill that would allow residents to carry a gun, openly or concealed, without getting a weapons permit. If approved by the Senate and signed into law, anyone who is legally allowed to buy a gun to do so without getting a state permit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|2 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|292
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|2 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|391
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|14 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|12
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|19 hr
|Feinstein the Cad...
|19
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Tue
|javawhey
|3
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Tue
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Call for firearm safety measure on farms to hel...
|Apr 2
|payme
|5
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC