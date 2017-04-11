SLCC offering concealed carry and gun...

SLCC offering concealed carry and gun safety course April 22nd

10 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

The Corporate College Division of South Louisiana Community College is offering a Louisiana Concealed Carry and Basic Pistol Safety course. The class will take place on Saturday, April 22nd from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the college's Lafayette Campus.

