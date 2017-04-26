Shooting plan misses target
Here's an idea whose time should never come: Having a group of residents plan to supervise a target shooting area on Milford's town-owned Brox property. We don't doubt that people have good intentions initially.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Wed
|payme
|50
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Wed
|payme
|47
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Tue
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Tue
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Apr 20
|payme
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC