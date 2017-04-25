Senate votes to eliminate concealed g...

Senate votes to eliminate concealed gun permits

17 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Gun owners could carry concealed weapons without a permit under a bill approved by the Alabama State Senate in a 25-8 vote Tuesday. The bill, which heads to the House for consideration, was opposed by most of the state's sheriffs, who said it posed a threat to public safety.

