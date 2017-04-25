Senate votes to allow concealed carry without permit
The bill has been heavily criticized by some law enforcement officers who say the permits are needed for public safety. Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa, the bill's sponsor, said that people shouldn't have to pay to exercise their Second Amendment rights.
#1 4 hrs ago
Senator Allen is correct
