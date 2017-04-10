SC Gun Bill: Wild West? Or Safer South Carolina?
There's an uproar over a South Carolina firearms bill sponsored by S.C. Rep. Mike Pitts . This legislation, H. 3930 , is intended to expand the recognition of Second Amendment rights in the Palmetto State.
There's an uproar over a South Carolina firearms bill sponsored by S.C. Rep. Mike Pitts . This legislation, H. 3930 , is intended to expand the recognition of Second Amendment rights in the Palmetto State.
Since: Nov 11
1,100
#1 5 hrs ago
Well, if the Wild West predictions are like the ones for the federal lands when carry was permitted, colleges campuses when carry was permitted and all of the other gloom and doom predictions that have never come to pass things will be fine.
They make catchy headlines though.
