SC Gun Bill: Wild West? Or Safer South Carolina?

There are 1 comment on the FITSNews story from 12 hrs ago, titled SC Gun Bill: Wild West? Or Safer South Carolina?. In it, FITSNews reports that:

There's an uproar over a South Carolina firearms bill sponsored by S.C. Rep. Mike Pitts . This legislation, H. 3930 , is intended to expand the recognition of Second Amendment rights in the Palmetto State.

duzitreallymatte r

Since: Nov 11

1,100

Salt Lake City, UT

#1 5 hrs ago
Well, if the Wild West predictions are like the ones for the federal lands when carry was permitted, colleges campuses when carry was permitted and all of the other gloom and doom predictions that have never come to pass things will be fine.

They make catchy headlines though.
Chicago, IL

