There are on the FITSNews story from 12 hrs ago, titled SC Gun Bill: Wild West? Or Safer South Carolina?. In it, FITSNews reports that:

There's an uproar over a South Carolina firearms bill sponsored by S.C. Rep. Mike Pitts . This legislation, H. 3930 , is intended to expand the recognition of Second Amendment rights in the Palmetto State.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at FITSNews.