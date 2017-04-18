Republicans should take the lead to s...

Republicans should take the lead to stop illegal gun sales

There are 3 comments on the Philly.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Republicans should take the lead to stop illegal gun sales. In it, Philly.com reports that:

It took the 2012 murder of a Plymouth Meeting police officer to break the chokehold the gun lobby has on Pennsylvania's legislators. They passed the Brad Fox Law after its namesake was gunned down by a man who bought a gun from a straw buyer.

justice

Shelby, MS

#1 13 hrs ago
Straw purchases of firearms are already illegal so its better to just enforce that law and increase penalties for those who violate that law than to write a new law for the same crime.
Say What

United States

#2 3 hrs ago
justice wrote:
Straw purchases of firearms are already illegal so its better to just enforce that law and increase penalties for those who violate that law than to write a new law for the same crime.
But I thought the new and improved gun control laws will fix everything.

They also need to prosecute prohibited people who attempt to purchase firearms.
Say What

United States

#3 3 hrs ago
Is it just me or do all of the gun control fanatics leave at the same time and reappear at the same time?
