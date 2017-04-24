Rep. Buehler Pushes For Anti-Suicide Msg
Oregon gun stores would post anti-suicide material on counters under a bill in the Legislature. State Representative Knute Buehler says 83% of gun deaths in Oregon are the result of suicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|2
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Apr 20
|payme
|8
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 19
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 17
|javawhey
|41
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC